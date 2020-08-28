How an Inheritance is Treated During Divorce in Rochester
Did you receive an inheritance that you are trying to protect from your spouse?
Clients who are contemplating divorce want to know how an inheritance they have received will be treated.
- An inheritance is usually considered separate property and not subject to being divided with your spouse.
- If an inheritance has been commingled with marital funds or used it to purchase a house in the names of both parties, the inheritance may have lost its separate character and be subject to sharing.
- If an inheritance is clearly separate – and the property is clearly located and clearly defined – it is not subject to sharing.
