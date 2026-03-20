How Do NY Injury Victims Get Free Case Evaluations?

Have you been injured due to a car accident, slip and fall, dog bite, or defective product? Contact experienced injury attorney 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for a free case evaluation. For over 45 years, Mike Ranzenhofer has taken the time to listen to you and fight for the injury justice which you deserve. With our “No Fee Guarantee,” you pay no legal fees unless you win your case. Mr. Ranzenhofer will meet you personally at your home, your office, the hospital, or one of our local offices if you or a family member need assistance with : Back & Spinal Cord Injuries, Bicycle Accidents, Brain Injuries , Burn Injuries , Bus Accidents , Construction Site Accidents, Defective Products , Dog Bites , Injuries From Drunk Drivers , Landlord Premises Liability, Motorcycle Accidents , Pedestrian Injuries , Tire Failures , Slip and Fall Injuries , Truck Accidents , Wrongful Death , and Car Accidents.

If you or a loved one have been injured, it is essential to act quickly to protect your rights. Schedule a free consultation with Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC by calling or texting at (585) 484-7432 now to learn your legal rights and options.