How Should NY Landlords Comply With The New Laws?

The 2026 NY Landlord Legal Compliance American Apartment Owners Association webinar was presented by Landlord attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin R. Friedman who discussed:
- Most Common Lease Drafting Mistakes to Avoid
- NY Good Cause Eviction Law Updates
- NY LLC Transparency Act
- Are NY Landlords Required to Accept Section 8 Vouchers
- NY Landlords Fined $12.8 million for Lead Paint Violations
- Evictions Dismissed for Failure to Serve the Notice of Occupancy Rights under the Violence Against Women Act (“VAWA”)
- Non-Military Affidavits & Other New Eviction Procedure Rules for Buffalo/Erie County Hub Court
For questions about leases and evictions call or text experienced NY landlord attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman at (585) 484-7432.
The 2026 NY Landlord Legal Compliance American Apartment Owners Association webinar was presented by Landlord attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin R. Friedman who discussed:
- Most Common Lease Drafting Mistakes to Avoid
- NY Good Cause Eviction Law Updates
- NY LLC Transparency Act
- Are NY Landlords Required to Accept Section 8 Vouchers
- NY Landlords Fined $12.8 million for Lead Paint Violations
- Evictions Dismissed for Failure to Serve the Notice of Occupancy Rights under the Violence Against Women Act (“VAWA”)
- Non-Military Affidavits & Other New Eviction Procedure Rules for Buffalo/Erie County Hub Court
About the instructors:
- Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords for over 47 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlordand The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo Newsand Courier Express. He frequently lectures for the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) and other real estate investor/landlord groups.
- Attorney Justin R. Friedman frequently lectures for the AAOA. As team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily.
For questions about leases and evictions call or text experienced NY landlord attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman at (585) 484-7432.