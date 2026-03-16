How Do You Preserve Your Assets From Ny Nursing Home Costs?

Attorney Robert Friedman, drawing on over forty-seven years of estate planning experience, will be presenting the Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws SEMINAR: Learn about the latest strategies to preserve your assets if nursing home or assisted care is necessary and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts , transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers , caregiver agreements, and emergency Medicaid planning.
- Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (11:00 am-12:00 pm) at the 16th annual Senior Strive to Thrive Health and Fitness Fair 2026, Clarence Town Park Clubhouse.10405 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031.
Attorney Robert Friedman, drawing on over forty-seven years of estate planning experience, will be presenting the Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws SEMINAR: Learn about the latest strategies to preserve your assets if nursing home or assisted care is necessary and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts , transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers , caregiver agreements, and emergency Medicaid planning.
- Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (11:00 am-12:00 pm) at the 16th annual Senior Strive to Thrive Health and Fitness Fair 2026, Clarence Town Park Clubhouse.10405 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031.