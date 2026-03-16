How Do You Avoid NY Probate?

Attorney Robert Friedman, drawing on over forty-seven years of estate planning experience, will be presenting the FIFTEEN WAYS TO AVOID PROBATE seminar. Learn about the latest estate and asset protection planning strategies, probate legal procedures, the risks and benefits of avoiding probate, the best forms of real estate ownership, common estate planning mistakes, recent changes in estate and gift tax laws, the duties of trustees and executors, myths about living trusts, when to update your will, and preventing will contests.
- Tuesday, April 21, 2026 (4:00-5:00 pm). Amherst Center for Senior Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst, NY 14228.
- Thursday, May 28, 2026 (10:00—11:00 am). Orchard Park Senior Center, 4520 California Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127.
Attorney Robert Friedman, drawing on over forty-seven years of estate planning experience, will be presenting the FIFTEEN WAYS TO AVOID PROBATE seminar. Learn about the latest estate and asset protection planning strategies, probate legal procedures, the risks and benefits of avoiding probate, the best forms of real estate ownership, common estate planning mistakes, recent changes in estate and gift tax laws, the duties of trustees and executors, myths about living trusts, when to update your will, and preventing will contests.
- Tuesday, April 21, 2026 (4:00-5:00 pm). Amherst Center for Senior Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst, NY 14228.
- Thursday, May 28, 2026 (10:00—11:00 am). Orchard Park Senior Center, 4520 California Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127.