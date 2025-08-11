How Does a Professional Form a NY PLLC?

NY licensed professionals may set up a professional service corporation (PC), a professional service limited liability company (PLLC) or a registered limited liability partnership (LLP) if they want to be incorporated. In addition, the professions of architecture, landscape architecture, engineering, geology, and land surveying may set up a design professional service corporation, or “D.P.C.”. Generally, licensed professionals may not set up a general business corporation (GBC) to provide professional services.
What are the steps for filing a NY PLLC?
- Obtaining NY Department of Education/ Office of Professions(“DEOP”) consent;
- Filing the consent and the Articles of Organization with the NY Department of State ; and
- Publication of the legal notice for six weeks in two newspapers.
What services does Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC provide for the formation of a NY PLLC?
- preparation of:
- articles of organization,
- legal notice,
- operating agreement,
- federal tax id number,
- organizational meeting minutes,
- member certificates,
- certificates of publication,
- correspondence to DEOP, and
- DEOP Business PPE Affidavit.
- Newspaper publication in two newspapers for six weeks; and
- Serving as agent for the service of process.
For a free consultation on creating a NY PLLC call or text Rochester Business Lawyers Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC at 585-484-7432.