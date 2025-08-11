Business Law, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog

How Does a Professional Form a NY PLLC?

NY licensed professionals may set up a professional service corporation (PC), a professional service limited liability company (PLLC) or a registered limited liability partnership (LLP) if they want to be incorporated. In addition, the professions of architecture, landscape architecture, engineering, geology, and land surveying may set up a design professional service corporation, or “D.P.C.”. Generally, licensed professionals may not set up a general business corporation (GBC) to provide professional services.

How Does a Professional Form a NY PLLCWhat are the steps for filing a NY PLLC?

  1. Obtaining NY Department of Education/ Office of Professions(“DEOP”) consent;
  2. Filing the consent and the Articles of Organization with the NY Department of State ; and
  3. Publication of the legal notice for six weeks in two newspapers.

What services does Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC provide for the formation of a NY PLLC?

  1. preparation of:
    • articles of organization,
    • legal notice,
    • operating agreement,
    • federal tax id number,
    • organizational meeting minutes,
    • member certificates,
    • certificates of publication,
    • correspondence to DEOP, and
    • DEOP Business PPE Affidavit.
  2. Newspaper publication in two newspapers for six weeks; and
  3. Serving as agent for the service of process.

