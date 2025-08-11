How Does a Professional Form a NY PLLC?

NY licensed professionals may set up a professional service corporation (PC), a professional service limited liability company (PLLC) or a registered limited liability partnership (LLP) if they want to be incorporated. In addition, the professions of architecture, landscape architecture, engineering, geology, and land surveying may set up a design professional service corporation, or “D.P.C.”. Generally, licensed professionals may not set up a general business corporation (GBC) to provide professional services.

What are the steps for filing a NY PLLC?

Obtaining NY Department of Education/ Office of Professions(“DEOP”) consent; Filing the consent and the Articles of Organization with the NY Department of State ; and Publication of the legal notice for six weeks in two newspapers.

What services does Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC provide for the formation of a NY PLLC?

preparation of: articles of organization,

legal notice,

operating agreement,

federal tax id number,

organizational meeting minutes,

member certificates,

certificates of publication,

correspondence to DEOP, and

DEOP Business PPE Affidavit. Newspaper publication in two newspapers for six weeks; and Serving as agent for the service of process.

