NY Criminal Discovery Laws Amended

Essential amendments to New York Discovery Laws (CPL Article 245), effective August 7, 2025, will support survivors of domestic violence and other serious crimes, hold perpetrators accountable and safeguard the right to a fair and speedy trial. The changes maintain due process for defendants, while replacing a system that allowed for automatic dismissals based on technical errors and had adverse effects on survivors of domestic violence and other serious crimes. Discovery changes will:

Require courts to consider the prosecutor’s efforts as a whole and whether any missing material prejudiced the defense, preventing cases from being thrown out over insignificant mistakes; Narrow the scope of the items that must be disclosed and eliminate the need to seek certain materials that are irrelevant to the charges against the defendant, allowing prosecutors to better focus on gathering the evidence that really matters; Allow prosecutors to move the case forward after they have exercised good faith and due diligence to obtain discoverable material and disclosed everything they have actually obtained, even if there are items they are waiting on; Protect against manipulation of the speedy trial clock, requiring defense attorneys to bring challenges early in the case and confer with prosecutors to resolve issues and move cases forward quickly; and Streamline protections for sensitive witness information, both to protect witnesses and to facilitate a culture of witnesses feeling empowered to come forward.

Click here to see all of the changes to NY CPL Article 245

