How Much is The Average NY Malpractice Payout?

Which Medical Specialists Are Most Likely to Be Sued?

States without caps on medical malpractice damages include New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey, The doctors in these four states consistently pay the most medical malpractice damages. With a total of $6.298 billion over the past ten years for 14,359 claims, New York has the most expensive medical malpractice payouts averaging $438,000. The average medical malpractice settlement in the USA is $329,565. 9.455 billion dollars in total were paid in malpractice claims in 2014-2023.

Apart from the location, the main factor that contributes to medical malpractice payouts is a physician’s specialty. The incidence of medical malpractice cases strongly varies between medical specialties, with 90% of surgeons receiving medical malpractice suits at some point in their careers, followed by OBGYNs and women’s health specialists at 85%. The other physicians in these specialties get sued for malpractice the most are:

Orthopedists: 82%

Cosmetic Surgeons: 73%

Otolaryngologists: 72%

Radiologists: 72%

Urologists: 72%

Emergency Medicine: 71%

Intensivists (Critical Car) 66%

Cardiologists: 64%

Gastroenterologists: 64%

Neurologists: 59%

Anesthesiologists: 57%