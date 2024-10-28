Largest NY Medical Malpractice Settlement of $35.6 Million

A $35.6 million settlement, during the fifth day of a medical malpractice trial against Westchester County Healthcare Corp (doing business as Westchester Medical Center), is the highest pre-verdict malpractice settlement in New York history. High school freshman Aiden Zemon was hit by a car when he was riding his Razor scooter with friends. He was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. Medical professionals cauterized his spleen. However, they failed to address frontal sinus fractures, leaving his brain susceptible to increased risk of infection. He developed life-threatening infections, including MRSA, which led to severe brain damage. 15-year-old Aiden requires 24-hour care. His vision is poor and he is unable to move without the assistance of others or a wheelchair.

