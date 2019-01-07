How We Handle Personal Injury Cases

If you’ve been injured due to someone else’s negligence, you may be feeling frustrated and want to talk to an attorney about how to start a personal injury claim. This is how we handle personal injury cases. Please call us today so we can get to work on your claim.

How We Handle Personal Injury Cases | Auto Accidents

Auto accident cases are won and lost based on the evidence obtained from the scene of the accident. If you have been involved in a car accident in Rochester, you should remember to do the following:

The other driver’s name, address, telephone number, and date of birth.

The other driver’s license number and insurance company name, including their policy number.

The attending police officer’s name and badge number.

If there were any witnesses at the scene you want to have their names, addresses and phone numbers.

Make sure you see a doctor or visit a hospital to document any injury.

Jot down notes regarding the car accident as soon as possible.

Put together a diagram of the car accident – make sure you note the street layout, arrangement of the vehicles and location of witnesses.

Get a photograph of the car accident scene if possible so you can document damage to the vehicles, and any of your injuries.

How We Handle Personal Injury Cases | Slip and Fall

In New York State, property owners have a responsibility to maintain their property in a way that prevents visitors from being injured. If you or a loved one has been injured because of someone’s negligence in maintaining their premises, then that person or business is responsible for your injuries. If we are able to prove the four elements of negligence, then the owner of the property is to blame for your injuries, and you deserve to be compensated.

How We Handle Personal Injury Cases | Dog Bite

If you have been bitten by a dog here is what you should do:

Seek medical attention. Find out the name and address of the owner. Proceed to get the names and contact numbers of any witnesses who saw the dog bite or have seen the dog bite other people in the past. Call the police and have them file a report. Take pictures of your injury and the dog if possible. Under no circumstances should you talk to the dog owner’s insurance company; this is the role of your attorney.

We have been helping residents in Rochester and throughout Western New York receive compensation for their dog bite injuries for more than two decades. We know what questions to ask, and how to handle the insurance companies. Don’t settle for less, let our experience work for you.

How We Handle Personal Injury Cases | Pedestrian Accident

After a pedestrian accident, you likely have many questions, and we have answers. If you have been injured as a pedestrian by a vehicle, contact our experienced Rochester pedestrian accident lawyers to discuss your case in detail. We will arrange a free consultation and help answer any questions you may have about your rights and potential claim. Don’t settle for less, contact us today and let our experience work for you.

