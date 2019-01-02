Health Care Fraud

If you are being investigated or accused of health care fraud, you need to contact an experienced Rochester health care fraud lawyer immediately. Here is some very important information about health care fraud and how a knowledgeable attorney can help.

Health Care Fraud | Importance of Hiring an Attorney

The Health Care Fraud Task Force has a heavy presence in the Rochester area, with federal and state agents from the FBI, IRS, local police and many other agencies working together to watch for signs of healthcare fraud. The task force is no joke. They will file federal charges and you will have to stand trial in front of a federal judge if they go after you. If you are found guilty you will be forced to pay large sums of money and may have to serve jail time in federal prison.

At Friedman and Ranzenhofer, our experienced defense attorneys have successfully defended our clients from these types of charges on numerous occasions. If you think you may be getting investigated for health insurance fraud, do not hesitate to contact us and speak with an experienced Rochester health care fraud lawyer. We have handled countless health care fraud and Medicare fraud cases and can put our experience and skills to work for you.

Health Care Fraud | Consequences

If you’ve been charged with health care fraud, odds are that there are a number of other related charges. You’re probably accused of bilking insurers or Medicare/Medicaid, or even practicing medicine without proper credentials. Our Rochester health care fraud lawyer has worked with countless clients in your situation, and we know how to get results and will work to shield you from outcomes that could devastate you financially or send you to prison for many years. Federal charges are as serious as they come, and you’ll be fighting a battle on a lot of fronts:

You can lose your job, or your business can be shut down

These are high visibility cases that the media takes a big interest in

Your reputation may be destroyed

The feds can freeze your assets

You may go to jail

If convicted, you’ll be forced to pay large sums in restitution and penalties

If you’ve been charged with health care or Medicaid fraud, you need help, and you need it now. Our team of attorneys have the experience required to untangle the layers of complexity the government will try to bury you under. We can help you through what is likely going to be the most challenging experience of your life.

Please contact our experienced Rochester health care fraud lawyers today so we can protect your rights. Let our experience work for you.

