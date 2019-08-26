Insurance Companies and Car Accidents

If you have been injured in a car accident, you will most likely be hearing from insurance companies regarding the injury. Should you give a statement? We recommend that you never do this, unless having been advised by your attorneys first. To navigate insurance companies and car accidents, contact our office for expert legal advice.

The insurance company is not your friend. Their ultimate goal is to make sure they pay out the least amount of money possible. They do that by putting a team of adjusters, investigators, and attorneys to work immediately. When they call you and ask about the accident, they will phrase questions in ways that will trick you into giving misleading statements. This will be used against your case later in the process and will ultimately hurt your claim.

Insurance companies are powerful institutions who have the ability to hire experienced lawyers to try and ruin your case. If you decide to bring a claim to court by yourself, you will be facing an uphill battle.

