Landlord Legal Survival Webinar June 2021

Attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman hosted a free webinar on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
They provided updates on:
• Federal and State Eviction Moratoriums
• The NY Emergency Rental Assistance Program
• Real Life Examples of How to Evict Tenants Now
• How to Recover RentDownload - Landlord Legal Survival PDF
Russell J. Gullo, founder & CEO of R. J. Gullo Companies was also present and discussed “How To Know When To Sell Investment Property.”Download - How to Know When To Sell Investment Property PDF