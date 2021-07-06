Do you have questions about non-probate assets in Rochester? Check out this educational video, then call our estate planning attorneys today.
As an experienced Rochester Estate Planning Attorney, clients often ask me what non-probated assets are.
- Assets that are in your name alone are probate assets
- Joint bank accounts are an example of non-probate assets
Are you drafting a will and want to know what non-probate assets are? If so, call the experienced Rochester Estate Planning Attorney Robert Friedman.
Like us on Facebook