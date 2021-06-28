Did you get arrested for a DWI and have questions? Check out these 4 DWI tips for guidance, then call our Rochester lawyers to get started.

1. Plea Bargains

It will depend on a number of different factors

Factors such as your breathalyzer test, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the other tests the police officer put you through when they pulled you over will determine your plea bargain options

2. Losing Your License

If you plead guilty or are convicted, you will lose your license

3. Losing Your Job

If you have a professional license you could lose your job

If you have a CDL license you may lose that license which would additionally result in a loss of that job

4. Jail Time

You can be sentenced to jail for up to one year.

If you have prior DWIs, it could be even longer

Have you or a loved one been arrested or charged from a DWI and have questions? If so, after checking out these 4 DWI tips provided, contact our experienced Rochester DWI Attorneys to schedule a legal consultation and case evaluation to get started on your case.

