Landlord Legal Survival Webinar May 2021

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

Landlord Legal Survival® Webinar on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

  • Eviction Moratorium Update
  • How to Recover Rent
  • How to Pay No Tax When Disposing of Investment Property

Many NY landlords need to recover unpaid rent. Even if your tenant moves out, you are still entitled to recover your lost rent. The moratorium is not rent forgiveness. Attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman will explain:

  • Relevant updates to federal and state eviction moratorium procedures.
  • How to quickly evict tenants.
  • Step-by-step methods to prepare rent lawsuits now.
  • How to use rent deferral agreements.
  • How to file a small claims case.
  • How to increase your chances of obtaining and collecting money judgments.
  • Criminal prosecution of landlords for self-help.

Russell J. Gullo, founder & CEO of R. J. Gullo Companies will discuss “How to Pay No Tax When Disposing of Investment Property.”

