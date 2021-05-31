Have you or a loved on been charged with a DWI? Check out these 4 DWI questions we are asked often, then give our Rochester lawyers a call.
Can I Plea Bargain a DWI?
- It will depend on a number of different factors
- Factors such as your breathalyzer test, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the other tests the police officer put you through when they pulled you over will determine your plea bargain options
What are the Differences Between a DWI and a DWAI?
- There a number of differences between the two
- DWI is a misdemeanor and DWAI is a traffic infraction
- This makes the jail sentences for the two much different, with DWI resulting in longer and harsher sentences
What is the Legal Limit for BAC?
- Anything above .08 will be a DWI
- Anything up to .07 can be an infraction or a DWAI
- Aggravated DWI is .18 and up
Can I Refuse a Breathalyzer Test?
- You are not required to take a breathalyzer test
- If you do refuse to take the test you can have your license revoked
