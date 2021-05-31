DWI-DUI Arrests, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog

4 DWI Questions

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

Have you or a loved on been charged with a DWI? Check out these 4 DWI questions we are asked often, then give our Rochester lawyers a call.

Can I Plea Bargain a DWI?

  • 4 DWI QuestionsIt will depend on a number of different factors
  • Factors such as your breathalyzer test, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the other tests the police officer put you through when they pulled you over will determine your plea bargain options

What are the Differences Between a DWI and a DWAI?

  • There a number of differences between the two
  • DWI is a misdemeanor and DWAI is a traffic infraction
  • This makes the jail sentences for the two much different, with DWI resulting in longer and harsher sentences

What is the Legal Limit for BAC?

  • Anything above .08 will be a DWI
  • Anything up to .07 can be an infraction or a DWAI
  • Aggravated DWI is .18 and up

Can I Refuse a Breathalyzer Test?

  • You are not required to take a breathalyzer test
  • If you do refuse to take the test you can have your license revoked

Did you or a loved one get pulled over and charged with a DWI in Rochester? Check out these 4 DWI questions that we are often asked, then contact the experienced Rochester DWI Attorney Robert Friedman.

This educational legal video was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester DWI Attorney.

Friedman & Ranzenhofer

