4 DWI Questions

Can I Plea Bargain a DWI?

It will depend on a number of different factors Factors such as your breathalyzer test, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the other tests the police officer put you through when they pulled you over will determine your plea bargain options

What are the Differences Between a DWI and a DWAI?

There a number of differences between the two

DWI is a misdemeanor and DWAI is a traffic infraction

This makes the jail sentences for the two much different, with DWI resulting in longer and harsher sentences

What is the Legal Limit for BAC?

Anything above .08 will be a DWI

Anything up to .07 can be an infraction or a DWAI

Aggravated DWI is .18 and up

Can I Refuse a Breathalyzer Test?

You are not required to take a breathalyzer test

If you do refuse to take the test you can have your license revoked

