Living with a Criminal Conviction

If you have been charged with a crime, you may be scared about the possibility of living with a criminal conviction. You might think it is going to ruin your life. Here is what you need to know before seeing an attorney.

Living with a Criminal Conviction | Hiding it from Jobs

As a Rochester criminal defense attorney, I am often asked by clients whether their criminal records will be sealed. Certain records are automatically sealed. First, if you get a good result and the charges against you are dismissed; second, child defendants’ records; third are the records of youthful defenders; fourth are traffic violations, which are partially sealed. Otherwise, felonies and misdemeanors will not be sealed, but you can request a certificate of relief from disabilities or a certificate of good conduct. If you are charged with a crime, contact a Rochester criminal defense attorney to learn whether your records can be sealed at the conclusion of your case.

Living with a Criminal Conviction | The Consequences on Employment

As a Rochester criminal defense attorney, I am often asked to predict the consequences of a criminal conviction on a client’s future employment. In New York, more than 100 jobs require some sort of license or registration, and a conviction could impact those. If you are able to obtain a certificate of relief from disabilities or a certificate of good conduct, that may help you to protect your employment status; however, if you are charged with driving while intoxicated, you will not be able to keep your commercial driver’s license. We can tell you how a criminal conviction could impact your license in certain areas, such as stock broker, nurse, or real estate agent. If you are charged with a crime, you should contact a criminal defense attorney as soon as possible to learn about the impact it will have on your job situation.

If you are worried about living with a criminal conviction, please call our Rochester criminal defense lawyers today for a consultation.