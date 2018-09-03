Crimes Against a Child

If you are charged with committing crimes against a child, the penalties can be quite severe. With the help of a Rochester criminal defense attorney, you may be able to minimize these penalties and make a better future for yourself.

Crimes Against a Child | Abandonment

As a Rochester attorney, I am often asked about the charge of abandonment of a child. This is a Class E felony. You are guilty of abandonment of a child if you are the parent, guardian, or other person responsible for a child under the age of 14 and you intentionally abandon that child.

Crimes Against a Child | Predatory Sexual Assault

As a Rochester criminal defense attorney, I am often asked about predatory sexual assault against a child. This is one of the most serious criminal charges. It is a Class A-II felony, when it is committed by someone 18 years or older against someone who is less than 13 years old and when the victim is threatened with a dangerous instrument in the course of a rape or sexual assault, or in the course of fleeing from such assault. If you are charged with predatory sexual assault, you should contact a Rochester criminal defense attorney as soon as possible.

Crimes Against a Child | Leandra’s Law

As a Rochester DWI defense attorney, I am often asked about Leandra’s Law. You will be charged with violation of Leandra’s Law if you are found to be driving while intoxicated with a child under 16 in your motor vehicle. This is a Class E felony, which is punishable by up to four years in jail. If you are charged with Leandra’s Law or any other DWI, you should contact a Rochester DWI defense attorney as soon as possible.

Crimes Against a Child | The Steps in a Criminal Case

As a Rochester criminal defense attorney, I am often asked, “What are the various steps in criminal prosecution?” There are four basic steps. First is the arraignment when, as a defendant, you are brought before the judge and assigned an attorney if you do not have one. The charges against you will be read, and you will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. If you enter a plea of guilty – which I do not recommend – you will be scheduled for sentencing. The second step is submission of pretrial motions and discovery requests. We will demand discovery of the prosecution’s evidence in order to defend you. The third step is the trial, which could be trial before a jury or non-jury. The final step is sentencing. Plea bargaining may take place during the course of these four steps, and most cases are disposed of by plea bargaining if it is permitted by the prosecutor. It is important that you contact a Rochester criminal defense attorney as soon as you are charged with a crime so that the attorney can be with you at the arraignment.