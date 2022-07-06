NY Home Health Aide Pleads Guilty to Larceny

Brigid M. Buseman, also known as Brigid McKirchy, of Clarence, New York was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to five years of probation . As part of her sentence, the 31-year-old defendant was ordered to participate in a drug treatment program.

While working as a home health aide, she falsified personal checks that she obtained for payment from a 94-year-old client in the Town of Amherst between February 7, 2019 and September 24, 2019. A comparison between timecard records and cashed checks revealed that she fraudulently obtained $35,300.00 in excess pay from the victim.

Buseman pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony). She pleaded guilty to the only charge in the indictment against her after two witnesses testified in a jury trial .As part of her plea, she signed a Confession of Judgment to pay $33,910.00 to the victim. To date, she has not paid any restitution.