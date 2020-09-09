Good Morning. I am Bob Friedman , Attorney with Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC.

Welcome to the September 9th, 2020 edition of the Legal Survival Channel: Today’s Legal News You Can Use.

As of August 15, 2020, deaths from motorcycle crashes are up more than 17 percent compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College.

There are more than 800,000 licensed motorcyclists in New York State. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than people in passenger cars. NHTSA reports that despite representing only 3% of all registered motor vehicles, motorcyclists account for 14% of all traffic-related fatalities nationwide.

Seven Safety Tips for Motorcyclists:

Beware of Distracted Drivers . 27% of all crashes involve drivers using cell phones. Drive sober. Never ride impaired by alcohol or drugs and discourage other riders from making a bad choice. Slow down. Speed is a top cause of traffic crashes. Use caution. Allow adequate space between you and the vehicle in front of you, stay alert, and look twice before turning left Protect your head. Always wear a USDOT-approved helmet. “Novelty helmets” are not approved and offer little protection in a crash. Always wear high quality/high visibility riding gear designed to protect you during a fall and boost your visibility to other drivers. Maintain your motorcycle properly. Make sure your lights and horn are working, both mirrors are adjusted, and your tires are properly inflated with legal tread depth.

New York was the first state to mandate motorcycle helmets. For more than 20 years, New York has had a rider-funded motorcycle safety training and awareness program known as the New York State Motorcycle Safety Program (NYSMSP). The program uses a nationally recognized motorcycle training curriculum, developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. The courses teach effective turning, braking maneuvers, tips to avoid obstacles, strategies in traffic, how to select appropriate protective apparel and vehicle maintenance. For information on motorcycle safety courses near you, see the New York State Motorcycle Safety Program website.