Rising Star Samuel Alba

We are proud to announce that Samuel Alba has been recognized as Rising Star by Super Lawyers 2020 for his hard work and dedication to his community. Samuel Alba is a top rated lawyer who focuses in class actions, personal injury, custody & visitation, divorce, criminal law and wage & hour law. Along with his recognition from Super Lawyers, Alba is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Erie County Bar Association as well as a member of the Erie County Bar Association’s Young Lawyers’ Committee, Criminal Law Committee, and the Matrimonial and Family Law Committee. Congratulations Sam!