NYC Pays $925k for Ankle Fracture Due to Defective Sidewalk

A man in his 40’s fell while walking along a sidewalk. He sued the City of New York for negligence, claiming that it failed to inspect and repair a defective sidewalk. He suffered a dislocated right ankle fracture, underwent an open reduction internal fixation procedure, and then underwent a year of physical therapy and steroid injections. He continued to experience recurring pain and limitations. He now uses a cane for prolonged walking and can no longer work or exercise. The case settled for $925,000.

