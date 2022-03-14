Are you considering buying a house and need legal help? Check out our commonly asked real estate questions, then call our Rochester lawyers.

What are the Steps in Buying a Home?

The very first step is to have a contract of sale prepared by either the buyer’s or seller’s attorney and/or the real estate broker After this the home should be inspected

The seller’s attorney provides the buyer’s attorney with various documents necessary to close

What are My Possible Costs when Buying a House?

The costs will be determined by the contract of sale

Usually the buyer pays the county recording fees for the deed and all of the expenses it takes to obtain a mortgage

The seller usually pays for preparing the survey, updating the search and anything regarding title defects

Do I need Rented Property Riders?

The rented property rider is essential if you are buying rented property

It allows the buyer an opportunity of ten days to examine the lease

What are the Most Common Mistakes when Buying Real Estate Investment Property?

The first mistake people usually make is buying real estate in a bad location. You may get a good deal on the price initially, but if the house is unsellable later due to the location, the savings won’t be worth it.

A second mistake is not checking the utility costs. Not only will this give you insights about the energy efficiency of the home, it will also help you budget for the future.

Another common mistake is not checking zoning or building violations. If violations exist and go uncorrected, legal proceedings can commence against the property owner.

