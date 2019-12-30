Obtaining Maximum Compensation for a Truck Accident

The harm a truck accident can cause is immeasurable. Sure, you can put a monetary value on the high costs of medical bills, rehabilitation, and property damage that you suffer, but the one thing you can’t measure is the extent to which this injury will impact the rest of your life. That is why obtaining maximum compensation for a truck accident is absolutely necessary. The experienced Rochester personal injury lawyers at Friedman & Razenhofer will make sure you receive the full value of your case.

Case Value

When someone comes into our office to talk about a tractor trailer accident, the first issue that we address in truck accident cases is liability. The second issue addressed is the severity of the injury and whether the person seeking compensation is injured in any way.

And lastly, does the individual or individuals that caused the accident have insurance? Does the party that was innocent have uninsured motorist insurance coverage to pay for the damages that were caused by the accident?

It’s important to note that in every successful case there are three important factors that make it so – solid liability or proof, injuries that were caused by the negligent party, and insurance to compensate for damages done. In accident law, two out of three usually isn’t enough.

