There’s no denying that winter is officially here. And with that comes the increased risk of slip and fall injuries due to icy walkways or steps. Now, you may be asking yourself, “What should I do after a slip and fall injury?” If your injuries are serious, filing a slip and fall claim will be one of your first priorities, but there are certain steps in the immediate aftermath of the accident that you must take to ensure that the maximum compensation is received. Read this article and call Friedman & Razenhofer, Attorneys at Law for more information.

What Should I Do After a Slip and Fall Injury? | Ice and Snow Injuries

Slip and fall cases are especially prevalent in Rochester during the winter months. The first thing you want to do after a slip and fall is call the police and seek treatment for your injuries. Following this, you will want to speak with an attorney so they can begin their fact-finding investigation. We can then determine if the property owner was negligent in maintaining the safety of their premises.

What Should I Do After a Slip and Fall Injury? | Faulty Steps

After an injury on faulty or broken steps, it’s essential that you get photographs of the area where you fell. The law of New York State focuses on the actual defect of the step. We will hire an investigator to take measurements of the area so that we have more information.

For 65 years, our law firm has successfully represented residents of Rochester who have been injured due to winter slip and fall accidents. Contact our office today to consult with our experienced personal injury attorneys and get started on your claim.

