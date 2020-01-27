Three Questions About DWI Defense

You were out late. Three or four drinks later, you decide to head home for the night. After all, work in the morning comes pretty early. Making the turn onto your street, you absent-mindedly forget to put on your blinker. Suddenly, flashing lights appear in your rear-view mirror. The officer approaches your vehicle.

This is a nightmare scenario. Your entire future, including your employment status, could be in jeopardy. However, one simple mistake shouldn’t define your life. At Friedman & Razenhofer, we can help you fight a DWI charge. Contact our office today to put this all behind you. We are ready to fight for you.

In the meantime, read these three questions about DWI defense to get a better idea of what you could be up against.

Three Questions About DWI Defense | How Long Will It Take?

This is a difficult question to answer, as every case is different. We will only be able to provide a definite timeline once we have discussed your case and reviewed all the facts of the DWI arrest. Typically, fighting a DWI charge can take anywhere from two months to one year.

Three Questions About DWI Defense | What Penalties Am I Facing?

This also depends on numerous factors. If there was an accident with another vehicle, the consequences will obviously be far more severe. Also important is whether or not this is your first DWI arrest. The more arrests you have had for a DWI, the higher your fines and potential jail time will be. Depending on your past record, you could be facing fines and imprisonment. There is also a civil penalty that has to be paid, such as attending driving school and a victim impact panel.

Three Questions About DWI Defense | Can I Refuse a Breathalyzer?

Although you should be very cooperative when pulled over for DWI, you are not required to submit to a breathalyzer test. However, it is likely that your license will be revoked for refusing the test. While we recommend consulting with an attorney if possible, you should always use your best judgment. We can always build a defense around whether or not the breathalyzer test was legal and valid.

Your best option for DWI defense is immediately consulting with an experienced attorney. For strong, dedicated legal guidance, please call our Rochester DWI lawyers today.

