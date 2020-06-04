Personal Injury Cases Involving Death Rochester lawyer discusses personal injury cases involving death. Watch this video for more information, then call our office. These types of cases are much different than the average personal injury case

The elements of damage in a wrongful death case are much different than a normal injury case Has someone close to you died in an automobile accident? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer Michael Ranzenhofer. Read Our Free Injury Guide This educational legal video was brought to you by Michael Ranzenhofer, an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer.

