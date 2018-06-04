Restraining Order Effects

When you need protection from someone, the law can step in and help. Here are the restraining order effects that can protect you.

Restraining Order Effects | Ex Parte

People come into our office and ask, “What is a restraining order?” A restraining order is generally issued by a court – and it can be issued by one of our local town, village, or city courts. It can also be issued by the family court where a complaint to the police has occurred, or one party has gone down to the Monroe County family court and made an allegation of some sort of family offense. The court will – without hearing the other side – issue what’s called an ex parte (meaning one-sided) order. That is the restraining order and it will either order the other person to stay completely away from the person who filed the request, or to have no contact with that person.

Restraining Order Effects | Abiding the Order

It’s very important that, if you receive a restraining order after someone has filed a criminal charge or family offense against you, you abide by that order. It is no longer just the other person simply making the complaint against you. At that point, a court has issued an order that says either stay away or have no contact. You certainly don’t want to continue having any contact with the complaining party or violate that restraining order because you would then put yourself in the predicament of having violated a judge’s order as opposed to just having a disagreement with the other person.

