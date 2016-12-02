Rochester Child Custody Lawyer on Legal Custody vs Residential Custody

A lot of the people who come to see me as a dedicated Rochester Child Custody Lawyer, and ask questions about the difference between the concepts of legal custody and residential custody. Simply put, legal custody is concerned with who is responsible for making those important legal decisions that direct the child’s life such as where the child will go to school, and the religion in which the child will be raised. Residential custody deals with where the child will live, and often refers to the parent with whom the child lives as the primary residential parent. That is the clear and distinct difference between the two terms and the issues addressed by each.

