Rochester Divorce Attorney Explains How You Should Respond to a Divorce Complaint

When a potential client comes to see me as a Rochester Divorce Attorney having been served with a summons, they want to know how long they have to respond. In the state of New York, if you’ve been served personally – in other words, if someone has handed you the summons – the rule states that you have 20 days. In certain circumstances, you may have 30 days but, for the most part, when somebody hands you the summons, you have 20 days to respond. It’s very important that, once you receive that summons, you get in to see us as soon as possible because if you fail to respond within 20 days, you could be at a severe disadvantage.

