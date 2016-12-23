Rochester Divorce Lawyer Describes Marital Property

Clients often come to see me as an experienced Rochester Divorce Lawyer, asking what constitutes marital property. I explain that marital property is defined as any property you acquire during the marriage. It is distinguished from property acquired prior to the marriage, which is referred to as separate property. Any property you acquire during your marriage – such as a home, vehicles, or money that either of you put into a retirement account. Also, debts incurred during the course of the marriage are considered marital property and, during the divorce process, decisions must be made as to how those items will be divided.

