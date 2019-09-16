Role of an Executor

If you have been named the executor of a will, you probably want to know what exactly what the role of an executor is. Our Rochester estate planning attorneys are experienced in handling all legal matters, including wills, probate, and power of attorney. If you need legal guidance, please contact our office today.

Role of an Executor | General Information

The executor is the person entrusted to carry out the wishes of the will. Some examples of the responsibilities of the executor are to liquidate assets and to transfer personal property and real estate to the beneficiaries named in the will. It is a complex process that will be difficult to carry out efficiently without the aid of an experienced Rochester estate planning attorney.

Role of an Executor | Performing Duties

In order for an executor to act in accordance with a will, the court must issue a certificate to the executor so they can take control of the decedent’s personal property, real property, and be able to sell it and make distributions. The will itself does not give the executor authority to act. It is only when certain paperwork is filed with the Surrogate’s Court that the executor will be given certificates showing his authority to act. The executor has to sign a petition, waivers have to be signed by the relatives, and notices of probate have to be sent to certain beneficiaries. For further information, please see our executor’s legal survivor guide, which is available on the website.

