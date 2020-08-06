Spouse Refuses to Sell the House After a Divorce
If a spouse refuses to sell the house during a divorce what are you to do?
As an experienced Rochester Divorce Lawyer, I am often asked what to do if your spouse will not sell the house in a divorce.
- What happens with the house is generally a pretty cut and dry issue. One of two things will happen.
- If one party wants to buy out the other’s interest, that person will buy out the other – at an agreed-upon value – and the deed will be transferred to the buyer.
- If neither party buys the other out, the house will be sold.
- If one person refuses to cooperate, an application is made to the court, and the court orders the home sold.
- Neither party can block the sale of the home by refusing to list it or sign the deed because a court order can order the home listed and sold – and it can further order transfer of its ownership.
