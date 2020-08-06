As an experienced Rochester Divorce Lawyer, I am often asked what to do if your spouse will not sell the house in a divorce.

What happens with the house is generally a pretty cut and dry issue. One of two things will happen.

If one party wants to buy out the other’s interest, that person will buy out the other – at an agreed-upon value – and the deed will be transferred to the buyer.

If neither party buys the other out, the house will be sold.

If one person refuses to cooperate, an application is made to the court, and the court orders the home sold.