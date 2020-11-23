Steps in the Divorce Process
- The client’s first step toward divorce is learning about his or her legal rights.
- The second step is making a decision as to whether or not to proceed with the divorce.
- If the decision is to proceed, the next step is to sign and file certain required documents, including a payment agreement between the client and the attorney with respect to legal fees and a statement of client rights.
- After that, the divorce action actually starts a summons filed in the county clerk’s office.
