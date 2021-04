Suing a Party After an Accident

As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer I am often asked about suing a party after an accident. Watch this video, then give us a call. The easy answer to this is no

The most important thing is that you get your injuries taken care of Are you trying to avoid a lawsuit in your personal injury case and have questions about suing a party after an accident? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer Michael Ranzenhofer.

This educational legal video was brought to you by Michael Ranzenhofer, an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer

