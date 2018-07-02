Tax-Exempt Organizations Legal Issues

If you are experiencing tax-exempt organizations legal issues, you may be looking for an affordable way to solve them. We would be happy to meet with you and offer our guidance and advice.

Has your religious corporation or nonprofit organization needed an attorney for some time, but did not look for one because of financial concerns? Maybe you have been itching to get professional legal guidance but again, are concerned that you may not have the money to do so. These situations occur every day. With the complex issues your nonprofit organization will be facing, professional legal help is a necessity. If this sounds like you, you need to contact our experienced Rochester tax-exempt organization lawyers today for a free consultation.

Tax-Exempt Organizations Legal Issues | Regulations

If your not-for-profit organization has failed to comply with confusing regulations and penalties you should contact us immediately because these charges have serious consequences.

At Friedman and Ranzenhofer, our Rochester tax-exempt organization lawyers have been assisting nonprofit and religious corporations for close to thirty-five years. Our firm has been able to offer these services because of our reasonable and affordable rates. Attorney Friedman has decades of experience in creating non-profit groups. He has had the honor of assisting New York tax-exempt organizations and foundations of all sizes.

Tax-Exempt Organizations Legal Issues | Groups We Represent

Because of our experience as Rochester tax-exempt organization lawyers, we can also offer legal advice on the most pressing issues facing these organizations today, such as:

Create sound bylaws and articles of incorporation

Obtain and maintain your 501(c)(3) designation which grants your tax-exempt status and makes donations to your organization tax deductible.

Understands what activities, structures, payments, and other issues could result in you losing your 501(c)(3) designation.

Determine what income your organization receives that might be taxable.

Negotiate, draft and review legal contracts.

Handle real estate purchase, leasing or mortgaging.

Resolve board control issues, internal strife and membership disputes.

Resolve contract disputes and other issues through community, church or synagogue mediation or other internal processes with legally binding or nonbinding results.

Resolve disputes through civil litigation.

If your New York nonprofit organization needs professional legal guidance that is affordable, please take a moment to review the areas of non-profit law shown below.