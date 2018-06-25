Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

If you have fallen victim of carbon monoxide poisoning or you have lost a loved one because of it, you may be able to bring a personal injury or wrongful death claim. Here is what you need to know.

What to Know About Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning causes approximately 30 deaths and 450 injuries every year. Usually, this happens to people through the use of portable camping heaters, stoves inside tents, lanterns, campers and vehicles. The dedicated Rochester carbon monoxide poisoning lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer advise you not to use lanterns or heaters while sleeping in tents, campers and vehicles, because they are enclosed areas.

Carbon monoxide health risks increase with high altitudes, so be especially sure that you don’t use lanterns or heaters at these high altitudes in enclosed areas, like campers.

Click Here to Follow Us on Facebook

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Facts

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning: headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness, and confusion. Carbon monoxide reduces the blood’s ability to carry oxygen. Low blood oxygen levels can result in loss of consciousness and death.

If you go camping and develop flu or cold-like symptoms you must immediately go see a doctor because carbon monoxide poison is often mistaken for the cold or the flu. Carbon monoxide poisoning is often detected too late because of the fact that people mistake it for the cold or the flu.

Alcohol consumption and drug use can increase the effects of CO poisoning.

If you are a mother, know that carbon monoxide is very toxic to mothers and children during the pregnancy process. If you are elderly or have blood circulatory system problems, carbon monoxide is especially toxic to you as well.

Many times, these injuries and deaths are caused by a product that is defective. If you suspect that is the case, please give our experienced Rochester personal injury lawyers a call to discuss your particular situation, and whether you can recover compensation for your injuries.