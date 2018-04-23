Tenant Issues

If you are a landlord, there’s a good chance that you’re familiar with tenant issues. They may leave you feeling overwhelmed.

Tenant Issues: Emotional Assistance for Pets

As a Rochester Landlord Tenant Attorney, I often get questions as to whether or not a landlord is required to rent to a tenant who has an emotional assistance pet, even though the landlord may have a no pets provision. Refusal to rent to a tenant with an emotional assistance pet can result in discrimination charges if the tenant has a note from a doctor or a therapist saying that they need that animal for their emotional assistance. This is different than a service dog that requires special training.

Tenant Issues: Small Claims Court

As a Rochester Landlord Tenant Lawyer, landlords often ask me about using small claims court to recover unpaid rent and damages from tenants. If you are a limited liability company or a corporation, then you need to use the commercial claims part in city court such as in Rochester city court in which you can sue for up to $5,000. You can also use the town or village courts if the tenant is residing there and you own the properties in your individual names as opposed to a corporation or LLC name.

Tenant Issues: Evicting Tenants

As a Rochester Landlord Tenant Attorney, I often get questions from landlords as to how to evict their tenants for nonpayment of rent. It’s important to know that the tenant must be properly served with a nonpayment notice. The time period is in the lease, so I need to see the lease first, and the three-day notice has to be properly served before we can start the eviction preceding.

If you are experiencing tenant issues, our experienced Rochester Landlord Tenant lawyers can provide you with skilled legal guidance. Please call our office today to see what we can do for you.