Was The Pembroke NY Thruway Bus Crash Due to Distracted Driving?

A tour bus owned by M&Y Tour Inc. of Staten Island, NY was involved in a serious crash on the New York State Thruway between Rochester, NY and Buffalo, NY on August 22, 2025. The tour bus was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls, NY with 54 people aboard when it crashed and rolled on to its side. The driver possibly became distracted, lost control, and overcorrected before the bus went into the right shoulder and flipped over. Multiple people were ejected from the bus during the crash, and five adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Many others became entrapped in the wreck and were rescued. Dozens were taken to hospitals. Most of the passengers on the bus were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino ethnicity.
A preliminary investigation by the NY State Police ruled out mechanical failure or driver impairment. The actual cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the NY State Police. M&Y Tour Inc. received a “satisfactory” safety rating from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in September 2024.
Many large bus crashes and bus rollovers are caused by the negligence of the bus driver or bus company, including:
- Driver Fatigue
- Bus Driver Inattention
- Bus Driver Error
- Aggressive Driving by the Bus Driver
- Bus Speeding
- Poor Bus Maintenance, such as bald tires or worn brakes.
- Bus Mechanical Failure
- Improper Hiring Practices
- Inadequate Safety Training/Policies
