What You Should Know About Real Estate

The Home Buying Process
- The very first step is to have a contract of sale prepared by either the buyer’s or seller’s attorney and/or the real estate broker
- After this the home should be inspected
- The seller’s attorney provides the buyer’s attorney with various documents necessary to close
Possible Costs in Buying a Home
- The costs will be determined by the contract of sale
- Usually the buyer pays the county recording fees for the deed and all of the expenses it takes to obtain a mortgage
- The seller usually pays for preparing the survey, updating the search and anything regarding title defects
Attorneys Role in a Real Estate Matter
- When one party in a transaction doesn’t want to hire an attorney, a client may ask one attorney to represent both sides. Although some attorneys will do so, it is a bad idea, even for family members. Separate representation offers the best protection because, even in a simple real estate transaction, things can turn very nasty and the attorney is caught in the middle.
- Each side should have an attorney to represent their interests; in fact, we usually won’t represent someone unless the other side is also represented by an attorney. Representing both sides can lead to major problems, especially for the attorney who represents a buyer in a transaction where the seller has no idea what they’re doing, but is trying to save money.
- For their individual protection, it’s best for each party to have his or her own attorney – especially in this part of the country where laws are very different from those in other states.
- As an example, title insurance, even downstate New York is completely different. Attorneys in upstate New York have a much larger role than they do in downstate New York or any other part of the country.
