Woman Not Guilty Of Enticing A Minor To Have Sex In New York

An Ohio woman was acquitted of charges that she enticed a 15-year-old Jamestown, New York boy to have sex with her. An indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York charging defendant, Priscilla Vogelbacher, with the following:

From in or about November 2018 until in or about June 2019, in the Western District of New York, and elsewhere, using facilities and means of interstate and foreign commerce, that is, a cellular telephone and the internet, knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing, and coercing, and attempting to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce, an individual under 18 years of age, to engage in sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2422(b);

Between on or about May 16, 2019, and on or about May 17, 2019, in the Western District of New York, and elsewhere, knowingly travelling in interstate commerce with a motivating purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2423(b); and

Between on or about June 18, 2019, and on or about June 20, 2019, in the Western District of New York, and elsewhere, knowingly travelling in interstate commerce with a motivating purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2423(b).

A U.S. District Court jury in Buffalo, NY on November 23, 2021 found 38-year-old Vogelbacher not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor and two counts of interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with the minor between June 2018 and November 2019.

