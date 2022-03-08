NEW YORK “CRASH VICTIM RIGHTS & SAFETY ACT”

New York traffic fatalities and speeding are on the rise. On average, three New Yorkers die daily in crashes, and hundreds more are seriously injured with debilitating life-long consequences. This epidemic affects hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers year after year, and costs New York State $15 billion annually.

Preliminary data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows there were more traffic deaths nationwide in 2020 than any year since 2007. Data from the National Safety Council shows that as many as 46,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021. This is a sharp 19 percent increase over 2019, even though Americans drove fewer miles. Both data sets show a significant increase in traffic deaths across New York State too.

In response, New York State Safe Streets Coalition members statewide are urging state lawmakers to act now by passing the Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act, a package of eight bills aimed at reducing traffic deaths and safeguarding the legal rights of those who are injured and for family members of those who are killed.

The Crash Victim Rights & Safety Act will redesign New York streets with safety as a priority to protect all road users, address the speeding rampant on our streets, educate drivers on bike/pedestrian safety and provide support to those personally impacted. The Act includes the following life-saving bills:

Statewide Speed Limit (S02021 / A01007) — to allow lower life-saving speed limits across New York State.

(S02021 / A01007) — to allow lower life-saving speed limits across New York State. Sammy’s Law (S524 / A4655) — to allow lower life-saving speed limits in NYC.

(S524 / A4655) — to allow lower life-saving speed limits in NYC. Complete Streets (S3897/A8936) — to increase state funding where the municipality agrees to fund a complete street design feature

(S3897/A8936) — to increase state funding where the municipality agrees to fund a complete street design feature Complete Streets Maintenance (S5130 / A7782) — to include complete street design features in resurfacing, maintenance and pavement recycling projects.

(S5130 / A7782) — to include complete street design features in resurfacing, maintenance and pavement recycling projects. Right to Safe Passage (S4529 / A547) — to require drivers pass bicyclists at a safe distance of min. 3 feet.

(S4529 / A547) — to require drivers pass bicyclists at a safe distance of min. 3 feet. DMV Pre-Licensing (S1078A / A5084) — to educate NY drivers about safely interacting with vulnerable road users.

(S1078A / A5084) — to educate NY drivers about safely interacting with vulnerable road users. Crash Victim Bill of Rights (S8152 / A9152) — to guarantee rights and a voice for crash victims and their loved ones in legal proceedings.

The New York State Safe Streets Coalition is comprised of dozens of organizations across New York State and is led by Families for Safe Streets; Albany Bicycle Coalition; Bike Walk Tomkins; GObike Buffalo; National Safety Council; New York Bicycling Coalition; Open Plans, Parks & Trails NY; Reconnect Rochester; Rochester Bicycling Club; Slow Roll Syracuse; Transportation Alternatives; Tri-State Transportation Campaign; and Walkable Albany.