Are you a landlord or tenant needing assistance? Check out these 3 landlord tenant tips, then call our Rochester attorneys for a review.

1) Assistance Writing Leases and Rental Agreements

Over the past 39 years, I have reviewed many leases and most of the leases that I’ve reviewed are quite defective. Client’s obtain leases on the internet or in stationary stores or from friends, and in many cases the leases are in favor of the tenants. There’s some key provisions that will expedite evictions, decrease your liability. Also, you need to have clauses in there to avoid discrimination lawsuits. We will draft the lease which is best for your particular situation. There’s certain issues that are unique to renting out a double or a single home where there’s a yard involved. For your protection, and to speed up evictions and be able to collect rents, we can draft a lease that’s in your favor as a landlord.

2) Evicting a Tenant with an Attorney

Over the past 39 years, I’m often asked by landlords how they can evict tenants. The first thing is that I need to see the lease, an itemization of the rent that’s due, and notices that have been served on the tenant. We have to go according to what the lease says as far as any notice requirements. I then will prepare whatever notices are required, also the notice of petition and petition to bring the case before the court. We will arrange for proper service of the notices and the notice of petition. We will appear in court on behalf of the landlord, and we will make sure that a warrant is signed and also a money judgment to recover for unpaid rent. After that, we will make sure that the warrant is served by the Marshall or the Sheriff.

3) Mobile Home Tenant Rights

Under New York law, mobile home tenants who we’ve been representing for over 39 years have some special rights because of their unique situation. For an increase in any sort of fee, they must be given 30 days written notice. For any changes in rules or regulations, a 90-day notice is required. If the mobile home tenant owns his home, usually if a warrant of eviction is granted, it would be 90 days, rather than the 72 days in the usual tenancy situation.

