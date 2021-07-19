Do you have questions about the importance of having a living trust in Rochester? Check out this video, then give our attorneys a call today.
- There is a cost to a living trust, and it has to irrevocably protect you from Medicaid; a revocable trust will not protect your assets from Medicaid.
- If you have all your assets in the trust or otherwise have beneficiaries on it, you could completely avoid the probate process,
- You must fund your trust, it is useless if you do not.
- This is a very complex area as far as your estate planning, but it’s something to think about as far as preserving your assets.
This educational legal video about the importance of having a living trust was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester Estate Planning Lawyer.
Like us on Facebook