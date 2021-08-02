Are you considering investing in a property and remain unsure if you should be using rented property riders? Watch this video, then call us.

As an experienced Rochester Real Estate Lawyer, I am often asked whether or not real estate investors should use a rented property rider as part of the contract.

The rented property rider is essential if you are buying rented property

It allows the buyer an opportunity of ten days to examine the lease

Are you considering investing in a property and remain unsure if you should be using rented property riders? If so, contact experienced Rochester Real Estate Lawyer Robert Friedman. This educational legal video was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester Real Estate Lawyer.

Like us on Facebook