Are you or a loved one looking for child custody help? Check out these 4 child custody tips for guidance, then call our Rochester attorneys.

A grandparent who has not seen their grandchild in a number of years will be viewed differently from one who formerly enjoyed a close relationship.

Unless the parents agree to allow access, their only alternative is to apply to the court for grandparent visitation and the outcome will depend on the facts of each case.

If one parent refuses to allow the other to visit with the child, that parent must immediately make application to the court.

It is important that this is done as soon as possible because, if the situation is permitted to continue, it becomes difficult to make a valid argument.

Once that application to the court is made, the judge will examine the relevant factors, listen to the other person’s response, and hear their reason for refusal.