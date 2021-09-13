Are you trying to determine child support payments? Check out these 4 child support tips for guidance, then contact our Rochester lawyers now.
1. Ex Stopped Paying Child Support
- When a spouse, former spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend – stops paying ordered child support, the onus falls on the person who should be receiving it to file a petition in the Supreme Court or family court to enforce that child support obligation.
- Once application is made, the court will look into the specific circumstances.
- The support recipient will then ask that future support be paid through child support collection.
- Asking that an automatic wage deduction be taken out of the defaulting person’s paycheck will avoid the necessity to repeat the child support collection battle.
2. Estimating Your Child Support Payments
- New York State’s Child Support Standards Act governs the amount to be paid for child support.
- If you have 1 child, you pay 17% of your gross income. If you have 2 children it’s 25%. If you have 3 children its 29%. If you have 4 children its 31%. If you have 5 children its 35%.
- The amount is determined by simply looking up the amount in the Child Support Standards Act which is readily available online.
3. Non-Reimbursed Medical Bills
- Co-pays for doctor visits or prescriptions are the most frequently addressed.
- The law states that these expenses are to be divided on a pro-rata basis based on the parents’ incomes.
4. Taxable Child Support
- When people ask if they can deduct child support payments on their tax return, the simple answer is no.
- Child support is not a deductible expense, so parents should not try to claim it as such.
