4 Divorce Tips

The essential difference is that in a truly uncontested divorce, the served party does nothing, while in a contested divorce, the other party responds and participates in negotiations.

In a contested divorce, your spouse hires a lawyer who submits an answer. Then, both sides – represented by lawyers – negotiate the important issues, including the children, money, and property.

Your divorce is uncontested when you serve your spouse and he or she just lets the divorce go ahead. They don’t hire a lawyer, submit an answer, or come to court.

A court may make an initial determination as to whether a person is entitled to assistance with legal fees, but often delays that decision until later.

The court’s decision is based on the parties’ income and resources – and whether either party has deliberately delayed the proceedings.

If both people make approximately the same amount, the court will require each person to be responsible for their own fees.

One can apply to the court asking the judge to consider directing the other spouse to pay all or part of the legal fees.

There’s nothing one spouse can do to force the other spouse to pay legal fees.

Whether both parties can live in the same house while the divorce is pending depends on the spouses’ ability to get along without too much hostility or friction – between the parties or between them and the children.

Although there will eventually be two households and duplicate costs, during the divorce process itself, it’s better for both people to stay in one household.

In the case of volatility, violence, hostility, or friction – or if one or both parties are too uncomfortable – it makes sense for one to move out.

Failure to separate may result in problems such as police involvement or adverse effects on the children.