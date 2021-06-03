New State Program Aims to Help Landlords and Tenants

WIVB – 6/2/2021

Attorney Justin Friedman appears on WIVB Channel 4 to help landlords and tenants understand the new state program that aims to assist them financially at the end of the eviction moratorium.

Watch the broadcast here

As the September 1st end of the eviction moratorium approaches, tenants in WNY are still struggling to keep up with rental payments. Through the recently enacted New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), funding is being provided to tenants who have incurred financial hardship due to COVID-19, are at risk of becoming homeless, or have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

ERAP is designed to assist landlords who have also suffered financially from months of missed rental payments. According to our attorney Justin Friedman, the money this program provides will be sent directly to landlords’ bank accounts to save them the trouble of collecting it from their tenants. Applicants are eligible for up to 12 months of rental arrears payments, 3 months of future rental assistance, and gas/electric bill arrears.

To apply for ERAP visit: https://nysrenthelp.otda.ny.gov or call 1-844-NY1-RENT (1-844-691-7368)